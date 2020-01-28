Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
Piketon Lady Redstreaks @ Logan Elm
Piketon 40, Logan Elm 46
PHS;-;11;9;10;10;-;40
LEHS;-;9;11;9;17;-;46
PIKETON (40) — Kennedy Jenkins 5 0 2-2 12, Jazz Lamerson 1 0 2-4 4, Ally Ritchie 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Little 0 1 0-0 3, Bailey Vulgamore 2 1 5-5 12, Savannah McNelly 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Hayleigh Risner 3 0 3-6 9, TOTALS 11 2 12-17 40.
LOGAN ELM (46) — Karlee Thomas 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Hatter 3 3 6-6 21, Brianna Sowers 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Hardin 0 0 0-0 0, Riley Shultz 2 2 5-8 15, Megan Diehl 2 0 0-0 4, Sydney Spires 0 0 0-0 0, Sidney Fultz 2 0 0-0 4, Brynn Griffiths 1 0 0-2 2, TOTALS 10 5 11-17 46.
Waverly Lady Tigers @ Minford
Waverly 52, Minford 55
WHS;-;15;10;14;13;-;52
MHS;-;13;13;8;21;-;55
WAVERLY (52) — Kelli Stewart 3 0 0-2 6, Carli Knight 1 0 0-2 2, Michaela Rhoads 0 2 0-0 6, Raelynn Dale 2 0 0-0 4, Delaney Tackett 0 1 0-0 3, Zoiee Smith 7 0 2-3 16, Sarah Thompson 2 0 5-8 9, Paige Carter 1 0 4-4 6, Morgan Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16 3 11-19 52.
MINFORD (55) — Ally Coriell 6 0 2-2 14, Makayla Watters 0 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Watters 0 0 2-2 2, Livi Shonkwiler 7 1 0-0 17, Maddie Slusher 1 2 7-10 15, Hannah Tolle 2 1 0-0 7, TOTALS 16 4 11-14 55.
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
Waverly Lady Tigers @ Eastern Lady Eagles
WHS;-;12;18;16;5;-;51
EHS;-;15;4;1;7;-;27
WAVERLY (51) — Carli Knight 6 0 0-0 12, Michaela Rhoads 1 0 0-0 2, Zoiee Smith 5 0 2-4 12, Sarah Thompson 3 0 0-0 6, Paige Carter 2 0 1-2 5, Kelli Stewart 7 0 0-0 14, Delaney Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Ryane Bond 0 0 0-0 0, Olivia Cooper 0 0 0-0 0, Lydia Risner 0 0 0-0 0, Brooklin Wagner 0 0 0-0 0, Morgan Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 24 0 3-6 51.
EASTERN (27) — Skylar White 0 0 2-2 2, Helphenstine 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Cochenour 1 0 0-0 2, Abby Cochenour 3 2 1-2 13, Andee Lester 5 0 0-0 10, Mackenzie Greene 0 0 0-0 0, Chloe' Dixon 0 0 0-0 0, Sofia Salisbury 0 0 0-0 0, Tesa Keaton 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 9 2 3-4 27.
