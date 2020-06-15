CIRCLEVILLE, OH – The Ohio Christian University Softball program will be hosting a four day summer camp July 29th through August 1st. The camp will be available for girls eighth grade or higher that desire to improve their skill set.
Ohio Christian University's 2020 Summer Softball camp is designed to give camp attendees the opportunity to experience a day in the life of a collegiate softball player. The camp will include instruction and feedback on the following drills/techniques: hitting, defense, pitching, catching, and baserunning. This camp is structured to give high school athletes instruction feedback, and information from college level athletes and coaches.
Thursday and Friday will be designed towards drills, fundamentals, and instruction. Saturday will strictly be live game action against travel teams and campers.
Ohio Christian University's Softball program is excited to announce our upcoming camp and the opportunity to share our program, culture and philosophy with those that are interested. This summer camp will be limited to 75 attendees in order to give each camper a desired amount of instruction and repetitions from the players and coaches. We look forward to getting the chance to host you and get to know everyone. GO TRAILBLAZERS!
For more on the Lady Trailblazer Softball Program and the rest of Ohio Christian University Athletics, follow us on Twitter (@OCUTrailblazers), Facebook (Ohio Christian University Trailblazers), and Youtube (Ohio Christian University Trailblazers).
