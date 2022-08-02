COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced a multi-year partnership with Wanamaker Corporation, creator of the OHSAA Golf app and iWanamaker golf event management software. The platform is a live scoring app and website at https://www.iwanamaker.com/
The OHSAA Golf app powered by iWanamaker is a robust and scalable golf event management platform designed specifically for high school golf. The partnership makes the OHSAA Golf app powered by iWanamaker the official live scoring and rankings hub for OHSAA Golf beginning with the upcoming 2022 OHSAA golf season.
The OHSAA will continue to partner with Baumspage for tournament entry and data management purposes, as well.
Through its proven Golf Tournament Management Platform (iWanamaker and associated native apps), the platform will also provide athletic directors, coaches and student-athletes free access to schedules, live leaderboards, player scorecards, rankings and more. Spectators can purchase a pass to access content and a portion of the ticket revenue is shared with the OHSAA and its member schools.
“We are excited to be in a partnership with Wanamaker Corporation,” OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said. “This will ensure fans, parents, student-athletes and school officials receive real-time results as they support Ohio student-athletes during regular and postseason golf events.”
Media members can request complimentary access by contacting Tim Stried at the OHSAA.
Wanamaker Corporation, the pioneer of online secure scoring for high school golf, has long served multiple high school state associations. The OHSAA joins 15 states, thousands of schools, and governing bodies already using Wanamaker Corp technologies to streamline golf tournament setup, player registration, secure scoring, rankings, and data management.
"We are excited to partner with the OHSAA to bring online secure scoring, accurate golfer rankings and increased scoring integrity to all members of the Ohio high school golf community,” Wanamaker Corporation CEO Doyle Heisler said. “Ohio has a long history of producing many prominent golfers, and together with the OHSAA, we are excited to help increase awareness and grow the sport across the state."
About the OHSAA
The Ohio High School Athletic Association supervises and regulates interscholastic athletic programs for high school students at member public, private and charter schools. The organization also recognizes and honors academic achievement among student-athletes at almost 300+ middle, junior and senior high schools statewide. Headquartered in Columbus, OH is the official governing body for interscholastic athletics in Ohio.
For more information about the OHSAA, follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat by searching for “OHSAA.”
About Wanamaker Corporation
Wanamaker Corporation is the premier supplier of high school golf tournament management software, secure scoring and rankings for individuals and teams. The mobile apps are used to enter scores hole by hole by more than 55,000 high school golfers nationwide. The experienced development team behind iWanamaker and associated native apps is continuously improving the platform to deliver a first-class experience for users. Access OHSAA golf events, leaderboards, scorecards, rankings and more on the "OHSAA Golf" app powered by iWanamaker for iOS and Android.
