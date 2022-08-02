OHSAA logo

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced a multi-year partnership with Wanamaker Corporation, creator of the OHSAA Golf app and iWanamaker golf event management software. The platform is a live scoring app and website at https://www.iwanamaker.com/

The OHSAA Golf app powered by iWanamaker is a robust and scalable golf event management platform designed specifically for high school golf. The partnership makes the OHSAA Golf app powered by iWanamaker the official live scoring and rankings hub for OHSAA Golf beginning with the upcoming 2022 OHSAA golf season.

