The women’s soccer program at Shawnee State notched 37 tallies to take ninth overall in the first MSC Preseason Poll of the season, as announced Thursday morning by conference officials.
Shawnee State, who improved slightly to 6-12 in 2019, edged Life (Ga.) by two points (37-35) for the ninth position in the standings. The Bears also edged Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)’s 25 points and Pikeville (Ky.)’s 13 tallies in the poll.
Leading the top-eight in the MSC Preseason Women’s Soccer Poll is newcomer Martin Methodist, who notched 116 points and seven first-place votes to head up the list. In doing so, the Redhawks edged out Lindsey Wilson — the defending regular season and conference champions — by four points and three first-place votes. Cumberlands (Ky.) sits a close third, with 102 points and a first-place vote on its line.
Behind the trio, Bethel (Tenn.) and Cumberland (Tenn.) each tied for fourth with 80 points apiece, while Campbellsville (Ky.) garnered sixth place with 79 points to place within one point of a top-five preseason showing. Thomas More (Ky.)’s 64 points and Georgetown (Ky.)’s 49 points round out the first eight teams in the poll.
Despite the loss of multi-year starters in Olivia Ball, Jill Kelly, and Destiny Chester along with key role piece Clarissa McKinney due to graduation, Shawnee State returns very promising pieces, especially in sophomores Paige Alford, Eilidh Mchattie, Nikki van Wees and Ellie Aston.
Alford (three goals, seven points) leads SSU in scoring through three games this season while Mchattie (eight goals, two assists, 18 points in 2019) led the team in scoring last year. van Wees (five assists) was the team’s top facilitator while Aston joined Ball and Kelly as the only players during the 2019 season to appear and start in all 18 games. She’s still not missed a single game or start through the first 21 games of her college career.
Beyond them, Ramiah Wallace, Sierra Drake, Lucy Snyder, Brenna Woodard, and Sydnie Jenkins all bring back significant playing experience, as do Alex Raudier and Abby Yazdani. A strong incoming recruiting class, including Alba Closa Tarres, Haynna Addy, Molly Ewry, Madison Culp, and Hannah Sponsel, have already made significant impacts on the turf in their short time on the roster. Waverly graduate Breanna Murphy is listed as a defender/midfielder for the Bears.
