RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande’s 2021 Women’s Basketball Camp is scheduled for July 11-14 at the Lyne Center on the URG campus.
The overnight instructional camp is open to girls in grades 4-12. Cost is $300 per camper, which includes lodging, meals, a certificate of participation and a t-shirt.
Campers will also receive 24-hour supervision from coaches and counselors; lecture/discussion groups and film sessions; daily instruction on shooting, ball-handling, post play and defense; and use of the school’s swimming pool.
There will also be a camp store featuring drinks, snacks, pizza and Rio Grande apparel for sale each day.
Veteran Rio Grande women’s basketball head coach David Smalley, who ranks among the top 10 coaches on the active wins list with more than 500, will be the camp director.
Registration forms are available under the "More Links" tab on the women’s basketball page on the school’s athletic website, www.rioredstorm.com. Registration forms are also available in the lobby of the Lyne Center during regular business hours.
Registration forms should be mailed to David Smalley, Rio Grande Women’s Basketball Camp, P.O. Box 500, Rio Grande, OH 45674. Checks should be made payable to Women’s Basketball Camp.
For more information, contact Smalley at 740-245-7491, 1-800-282-7201, or e-mail dsmalley@rio.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.