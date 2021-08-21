Date Location/Opponent Time

8/21 Western 11:00

8/23 Jackson 5:30

8/24 Northwest 5:30

8/30 @ Oak Hill 5:30

9/1 South Webster 5:30

9/2 @ Valley 7:30

9/7 Wheelersburg 5:30

9/9 @ Portsmouth West 5:30

9/11 Home-County Quad 11:00

9/13 @ Waverly 5:30

9/16 @ Minford 5:30

9/20 @ Wellston 5:30

9/21 @ Northwest 5:30

9/23 Oak Hill 5:30

9/28 @ South Webster 5:30

9/30 Valley 5:30

10/6 Portsmouth West 5:30

10/7 @ Wheelersburg 5:30

10/12 Waverly 5:30

10/13 @ Minford 5:30

Email at jbillings@newswatchman.com

