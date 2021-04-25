Shawnee State senior big man EJ Onu put a significant capper to his career Thursday afternoon, as the Cleveland, Ohio native and former Richmond Heights High School graduate was one of 10 players across the entire NAIA realm to be named as a NABC Coaches NAIA All-American, as announced by the membership.
Onu, who averaged 16.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.5 blocks per game, helped Shawnee State improve in every season with his defensive prowess. Shawnee State went 14-17 and 14-16 over Onu's last two seasons to 21-11 and 31-2 over his last two.
For his career, the elite defender won three Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year Awards (2017-18, 2019-20, 2020-21) and notched 1,577 points, 866 rebounds and 529 blocks, putting together averages of 12.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.2 blocks. Onu played in each of the program's 125 contests during his four seasons while starting in 123 of those games.
Overall, Onu is the school's all-time leader in blocks (529) and blocks per game (4.2) and third in program history in career points and career rebounds.
The 6-11 center won Shawnee State's first-ever conference POY award with his Mid-South Conference Player of the Year honor during the 2020-21 season, and was named a First-Team All-MSC honoree two seasons in a row (2019-20, 2020-21) to go along with his Second-Team All-MSC honors in 2018-19. Onu added in First-Team NAIA All-American honors during the '20-21 campaign after earning Honorable Mention NAIA All-American accolades in 2019-20.
A complete list of the NABC Coaches NAIA All-America Team is below:
2020-21 NABC COACHES' NAIA ALL-AMERICA TEAM
Kevion Blaylock, William Penn (Iowa), Senior, Forward, Houston, TX
TreVion Crews, Bethel (Ind.), Senior, Guard, Fort Wayne, IN
Kadavion Evans, LSU Shreveport (La.), Senior, Guard, Shreveport, LA
Zaccheus Darko-Kelly, Providence (Mont.), Senior, Guard, Great Falls, MT
Joshua Kashila, SAGU (Texas), Senior, Guard, Euless, TX
Kyle Mangas, Indiana Wesleyan, Senior, Guard, Warsaw, IN
Rayshawn Mart, Xavier (La.), Senior, Guard, Houma, LA
Damek Mitchell, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), Senior, Guard, Bellingham, WA
EJ Onu, Shawnee State (OH), Senior, Forward, Cleveland, OH
Jaylon Scott, Bethel (Kan.), Junior, Guard, Allen, TX
Markelle Turner, Union (Ky.), Sophomore, Guard, Barbourville, KY
Mason Walters, Jamestown (ND), Sophomore, Forward, Jamestown, NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.