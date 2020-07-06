The volleyball program at Shawnee State will host its annual 2020 Volleyball Skills Camp from Monday, July 20 to Wednesday, July 22. All social distancing guidelines will be followed.
The camp, which will be $55 per camper, will have four different sessions lasting an hour-and-a-half each. Payment is listed at https://commerce.cashnet.com/WVSC
Sessions are as follows:
Session 1, Grades 4-7 — 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., http://www.ssubears.com/SIDHelp/form/56.php
Session 2, Grades 6-9 — 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., http://www.ssubears.com/SIDHelp/form/57.php
Session 3, Grades 4-6 — 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., http://www.ssubears.com/SIDHelp/form/58.php
Session 4, Grades 7-9 — 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., http://www.ssubears.com/SIDHelp/form/59.php
Each session will have a maximum of 16 players, and with a split court, will have eight student-athletes and two coaches on each side of the floor. The camp will include individualized instruction from SSU coaches and players, focusing on passing, serving, setting, and hitting.
Each camper should bring their own water bottle and their own volleyball, with the bottle and ball properly labeled. All campers should also arrive properly dressed each day. Each applicant is encouraged to have had a physical check-up within the last year. Each applicant must complete and sign the medical form below.
There will be temperature screenings and health questions each day upon arrival for each camper. Restroom breaks will be limited during the camp sessions. Please encourage your child to use the restroom before arriving at the camp.
Parents will have to watch from inside their cars. When parents come to information desk, they will need to wear their face masks.
For more information, contact Devan Scarberry, head volleyball coach, at dscarberry@shawnee.edu
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club.
