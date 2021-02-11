Shiloah Blevins RIO

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - University of Rio Grande forward Shiloah Blevins averaged a double-double to earn River States Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week for Feb. 1-7.

The 6-5 sophomore from South Webster, Ohio, put up 18.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in two contests. He also shot 56 percent from the field as the RedStorm went 2-0 versus RSC competition.

Blevins first had 15 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in a win over WVU Tech, including the winning dunk at the buzzer. He followed that up with 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a victory versus Carlow.

Rio Grande will be at Ohio Christian on Feb. 11.

Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments