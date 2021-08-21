Date;Location/Opponent;Time

8/24;Rock Hill;6:00

8/26;@ Peebles;5:00

8/30;Portsmouth West;6:00

9/1;@ West Union;5:00

9/4;Fairland;4:00

9/8;@ Northwest;6:00

9/13;@ Rock Hill;6:00

9/18;Portsmouth West;11:00

9/20;@ Zane Trace;7:00

9/22;Westfall;500

9/25;Northwest;12:00

9/27;Westfall;7:00

9/29;Peebles;6:00

10/4;Southeastern;7:00

10/11;@Unioto;8:00

