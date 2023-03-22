Ella Skeens - AA2

University of Rio Grande senior Ella Skeens, shown here putting up a shot against Campbellsville University in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship Round of 16, was named a First Team All-American on Tuesday. The Chillicothe, Ohio native is the first player in program history to receive the honor. 

 Photo by Justyce Marcum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - University of Rio Grande women's basketball standout Ella Skeens has been named to the 2022-23 NAIA Women's Basketball All-America First Team.

The All-America teams, Player of the Year and Coach of the Year award winners, which were selected by the All-America Committee, were announced by the national office on Tuesday.


