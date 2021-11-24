# Name Gr.
1 Weston Bloss 10
2 Levi Gullion 12
3 Owen Armstrong 11
4 Brent McGuire 10
5 Tra Swayne 12
11 Brady Coreno 12
15 Kydan Potts 12
20 Garrett Legg 9
32 Declan Davis 9
34 Jayden Thacker 11
42 Gabe Lamerson 10
50 Hunter McComas 12
Head Coach: Kyle Miller
Assistant Coaches: Nathan Childers, Gary Veach, Baden Fuller
