# Name Gr.

1 Weston Bloss 10

2 Levi Gullion 12

3 Owen Armstrong 11

4 Brent McGuire 10

5 Tra Swayne 12

11 Brady Coreno 12

15 Kydan Potts 12

20 Garrett Legg 9

32 Declan Davis 9

34 Jayden Thacker 11

42 Gabe Lamerson 10

50 Hunter McComas 12

Head Coach: Kyle Miller

Assistant Coaches: Nathan Childers, Gary Veach, Baden Fuller

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments