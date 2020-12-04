Travis - MSC Athlete of the Week

Piketon grad Summer Travis (left) was selected as MSC Field Athlete of the Week to open the indoor track and field season. Her teammate, Cora Stevens (right) was the MSC Track Athlete of the Week. 

 MSC Sports Information

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Cumberlands (Ky.) swept the athlete of the week honors to open the 2020-21 women's indoor track & field season. Cora Stevens and Summer Travis have earned the Mid-South Conference Women's Indoor Track & Field Players of the Week, conference official announce Monday.

MSC Women's Indoor Track Athlete of the Week

Cora Stevens – Cumberlands (Ky.) – Jr. – Corbin, KY

Stevens opened the season in winning fashion, taking top honors in the 600m at the Strive for Greatness Invite.

She crossed the line in 1:41.83 to outsprint four competitors for the top spot.

Stevens won the races by five seconds.

MSC Women's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week

Summer Travis – Cumberlands (Ky.) – Sr. – Piketon, OH

Travis posted a pair of wins at the Strive for Greatness Invite

The senior won the weight throw with a mark of 15.16, breaking the school record and notching her first career win.

Travis followed that up with by winning the shot put with a mark of 11.75m

This is Travis' first weekly honor of the season and of her career.

