BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Cumberlands (Ky.) swept the athlete of the week honors to open the 2020-21 women's indoor track & field season. Cora Stevens and Summer Travis have earned the Mid-South Conference Women's Indoor Track & Field Players of the Week, conference official announce Monday.
Houchens Industries is the proud sponsor of the Mid-South Conference Player of the Week Award program. Houchens Industries was founded in 1917 and is one of the largest employee-owned companies in the United States with more than 18,000 corporate-wide employees.
MSC Women's Indoor Track Athlete of the Week
Cora Stevens – Cumberlands (Ky.) – Jr. – Corbin, KY
Stevens opened the season in winning fashion, taking top honors in the 600m at the Strive for Greatness Invite.
She crossed the line in 1:41.83 to outsprint four competitors for the top spot.
Stevens won the races by five seconds.
MSC Women's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week
Summer Travis – Cumberlands (Ky.) – Sr. – Piketon, OH
Travis posted a pair of wins at the Strive for Greatness Invite
The senior won the weight throw with a mark of 15.16, breaking the school record and notching her first career win.
Travis followed that up with by winning the shot put with a mark of 11.75m
This is Travis' first weekly honor of the season and of her career.
