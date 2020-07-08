The men's basketball program at Shawnee State will have their annual Shawnee State Individual Camp from Monday, July 13 to Saturday, July 18 at Waller Gymnasium.
Sessions will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the six days of the individual camp, with the sessions lasting 45 minutes apiece. Each camper will be charged $25 per session, and for four sessions, a camper will pay a $100 fee. There will be two individuals on the floor per session with a coach at each end assisting the campers in their individual work.
Payment fee is located at https://commerce.cashnet.com/MBKBDC, while the registration form is located here.
The drop-off zone will be at the back parking lot of the Rhodes Athletic Center near the new entrance to the Student Recreation Center, with the entrance being located at the first set of double gym doors near the Student Rec Center and the Performance Weight Room. The pickup zone will be at the same location.
For more information on setting up times as well as workout information, contact DeLano Thomas at dthomas2@shawnee.edu.
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club.
