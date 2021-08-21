Date Location/Opponent Time

8/14 SVC Preview 2:00

8/31 Adena 5:15

9/2 Paint Valley 5:15

9/7 @ Westfall 5:15

9/9 @ Southeastern 5:15

9/11 Varsity Quad @ Eastern 10:00

9/13 @ Peebles 5:30

9/14 Zane Trace 6:15

9/16 @ Unioto 5:15

9/20 @ West Union 5:00

9/21 @ Huntington 5:15

9/23 @ Adena 5:15

9/25 @ Jackson Tri-match 10:00

9/28 Paint Valley 5:15

9/30 Westfall 5:15

10/2 @ Minford 10:00

10/5 Southeastern 5:15

10/6 Fairfield 5:00

10/7 @ Zane Trace 5:15

10/12 Unioto 5:15 PM

10/14 Huntington 5:15

