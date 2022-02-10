MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - The University of Rio Grande had an amazing week from Ella Skeens and, thus, she was rewarded with River States Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week honors for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6.
Skeens, a junior guard/forward from Chillicothe, Ohio, averaged 33.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in two outings.
Her week included a 40-point game and 56-percent shooting from the floor. She was 22-for-39 from the floor and 19-for-22 from the foul line for 86 percent.
Skeens’ career-high 40-point effort came in a 96-88 victory over IU East and also included 14 rebounds and three assists. She made 3-of-5 from beyond the three-point arc and was 9-of-10 at the foul line.
Despite 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists from Skeens, the RedStorm had its seven-game win streak snapped in a 105-95 loss to WVU Tech last Thursday.
