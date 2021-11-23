# Name Ht. Pos. Gr.
1 Reed Brewster 5’10” G 12
2 Sean Kerns 5’7” G 12
4 Kam Janes 5’11” G 9
5 Logan Lightle 5’11” G 10
11 Drew Haggy 5’10” G 9
12 Nic Lightle 5’10” G 11
13 Kolten Miller 6’2” G 12
15 Colt Henderson 6’0” F 11
20 Wyatt Grooms 6’2” F 12
23 Dylon Shelpman 5’11” F 12
30 Noah Whitt 6’0” F 12
32 Gavin Myers 6’1” F 12
42 Chase Carter 6’2” F 11
50 Zach Teed 6’2” F 11
52 Zavier Tilley 6’2” F 12
Head Coach: Doug Williams
Assistant Coaches: Tyler Jimison, Jonathan Buckler, Austin Opperman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.