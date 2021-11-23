# Name Ht. Pos. Gr.

1 Reed Brewster 5’10” G 12

2 Sean Kerns 5’7” G 12

4 Kam Janes 5’11” G 9

5 Logan Lightle 5’11” G 10

11 Drew Haggy 5’10” G 9

12 Nic Lightle 5’10” G 11

13 Kolten Miller 6’2” G 12

15 Colt Henderson 6’0” F 11

20 Wyatt Grooms 6’2” F 12

23 Dylon Shelpman 5’11” F 12

30 Noah Whitt 6’0” F 12

32 Gavin Myers 6’1” F 12

42 Chase Carter 6’2” F 11

50 Zach Teed 6’2” F 11

52 Zavier Tilley 6’2” F 12

Head Coach: Doug Williams

Assistant Coaches: Tyler Jimison, Jonathan Buckler, Austin Opperman.

