BATAVIA, OH (September 3, 2021) – The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series are gearing up for a Labor Day weekend doubleheader in Portsmouth, Ohio and Middlebourne, West Virginia.
The action will kick off Saturday, September 4th when the tour returns to Portsmouth Raceway Park for the River Days Rumble - Presented by Pepsi. The event features a complete show of: Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $15,000-to-win main event. Saturday’s racing action at Portsmouth Raceway Park will also include full shows for the Modified and Sport Modified divisions.
The pit gate will close at 1:30 PM ET and reopen at 2:00 PM ET with the general admission gate opening at 4:00 PM ET. Hot laps will begin at 7:00 PM ET with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.
On Sunday, September 5th teams will return to Tyler County Speedway for the 53rd Annual Hillbilly Hundred - Presented by Arizona Sport Shirts, America’s oldest running dirt late model event. There will be a complete program for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, with a 100-lap, $30,000-to-win main event. The Legend Car Series and the Crate Late Models will also be in action on Sunday, September 5th.
Other Hillbilly Hundred shenanigans will be taking place throughout the day with a “Best Hillbilly Themed Campsite” judging at 1:00 PM ET and a “Best Dressed Hillbilly” contest at 5:30 PM ET, to be judged by spectators in attendance. The pit gate will close at 1:30 PM ET and reopen at 2:00 PM ET, the general admission gates will also open at 2:00 PM with on track racing action beginning at 6:15 PM ET with hot laps.
