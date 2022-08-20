# Name Ht. Wt. Pos. Gr.
1 DJ Rapp 5-10 140 WR/DB 12
1 DJ Rapp 5-10 140 WR/DB 12
3 Brayden Leeth 5-11 160 DB/WR 12
4 Brent McGuire 6-2 175 QB/DB 12
5 Alan Austin 6-0 190 QB/LB 12
7 Levi Stanley 5-10 145 WR/DB 12
8 Cayde Conley 5-11 160 WR/DB 10
9 Wayde Fout 5-8 145 LB/WR 10
10 Dylan Leeth 5-9 160 LB/RB 10
11 Wyatt Savage 5-9 185 RB/LB 9
12 Mason Thacker 5-5 115 WR/DB 10
14 Devan Rapp 5-5 125 WR/DB 11
15 Craig Tackett 5-8 135 DB/WR 12
16 Luke Gullion 5-11 165 QB/LB 9
18 Caleb Osborne 5-8 180 RB/DB 12
19 Tyler Tackett 5-9 150 DL/RB 11
21 Jeremy Williams 5-9 135 WR/DB 10
22 Noah Ross 5-10 140 WR/LB 9
23 Zane Brownfield 5-8 170 RB/LB 11
24 Treven Shanks 5-8 135 WR/DB 9
25 Nate Waddell 5-10 200 RB/LB 12
28 Nathaniel Shrum 5-6 155 RB/LB 10
30 Cohner Daniels 5-8 140 RB/LB 9
31 Gary Mullett 5-7 135 WR/DB 11
34 Buddy Wilson 5-10 180 LB/RB 10
42 Cole Park 6-2 155 WR/DE 9
43 Zack Hannah 6-0 180 DE/TE 10
44 Jayden Thacker 5-10 200 RB/DB 12
45 Mason Sly 5-8 145 DB/RB 10
50 Bo Henry 6-4 250 OL/DL 9
51 Blake Sartin 6-2 275 DL/OL 10
54 Gabe Lamerson 6-3 240 OL/DL 11
55 Jacob Stanley 5-9 190 OL/DL 10
56 Sebastion Edwards 6-3 220 OL/DL 12
58 Alex Jenkins 5-11 225 OL/DL 12
59 Bodie Armstrong 5-11 145 LB/TE 10
61 Cole Beattie 5-9 125 TE/LB 9
63 Diego Molina 5-10 200 OL/DL 10
65 Jaygen Knisley 6-1 290 OL/DL 10
66 Braden Scott 6-1 185 OL/DE 9
67 Nate Scott 5-10 200 OL/DL 10
68 Tre Jenkins 5-11 225 OL/DL 12
69 Noah Metzger 5-9 215 OL/DL 10
70 Jacob Hiles 6-0 200 OL/DL 10
72 Dawson Montgomery 6-2 225 OL/DL 12
74 Braden Greene 5-8 170 OL/DL 10
75 Harrison Alexander 5-10 275 OL/DL 9
76 Evan Shoemaker 6-1 250 OL/DL 10
77 Owen Sheetz 5-11 250 OL/DL 12
78 Connor McGlone 6-1 155 WR/DB 10
80 Kendan Day 5-10 155 TE/LB 9
81 Gavin Blanton 5-9 140 WR/DB 9
82 Jace Johnson 5-10 150 WR/DB 9
Head Coach: Tyler Gullion
Assistant Coaches: JB Berry, Mark Rockwell, Chris Pfeifer, Rusty Wright, Gabe Birkhimer, Ian “Popeye” Montgomery, Jeff Spires.
