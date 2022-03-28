ATLANTA, Ga. - University of Rio Grande junior Ella Skeens has been named to the honorable mention NAIA All-American list by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA).
Skeens, a 5-foot-11 guard from Chillicothe, Ohio, helped the RedStorm capture both the River States Conference regular season and tournament championship.
Rio Grande also made the school’s ninth appearance in national tournament play and picked up its first-ever national tourney win with an opening triumph over Columbia (Mo.) College.
Skeens, who came to Rio following stints at both the University of Dayton and Ball State University, averaged 18.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, while shooting just under 51 percent from the field overall, just under 43 percent from 3-point range and just under 77 percent at the foul line.
Skeens was named to the All-RSC First Team, in addition to being named both the RSC Player of the Year and the RSC Newcomer of the Year.
The WBCA All-America First Team was comprised of 10 players, including Stephanie Shares of The Master’s University, who was named the WBCA NAIA Player of the Year.
Rocky Mountain College head coach Wes Keller was named the WBCA NAIA National Coach of the Year.
