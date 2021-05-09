Throughout Shawnee State's rich tradition, the Bears have had no trouble getting multiple runners to produce NAIA National Standard times and compete at the NAIA Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field National Championships in the process.
However, what Jozi Brown, Hunter Hoover, Jonah Phillips, and Jessica Price were able to do Friday evening, collectively, is impressive even for a national powerhouse like SSU.
At the Hillsdale GINA Relays in Hillsdale, Mich. Friday evening, April 23, all four runners set NAIA National Standard times, with Hoover's 30:29.35 and Price's 35:45.42 meeting NAIA National 'A' Standard qualification in the 10,000 and Phillips' 31:37.98 as well as Brown's 37:42.92 allowing the latter duo to best the necessary NAIA National 'B' Standard mark in the same event. All four qualified for nationals in the event as a result.
In Hoover's and Price's cases, both runners were even able to break school records in the men's and women's 10,000.
Price, whose 35:45 allowed the senior to finish sixth overall in the 19-runner field, posted a time that was better than six NCAA Division I runners in the event. In setting her blistering pace, Price beat the necessary NAIA 'A' Standard mark by a minute and 45 seconds. Brown, who beat four NCAA Division I runners in a stacked field, finished just 12 seconds back of an 'A' Standard showing herself while comfortably meeting a 'B' Standard.
In a similarly stacked field on the men's side of the spectrum, Hoover's 30:29.35 in the event was more than enough to beat the necessary mark of 31:16 by nearly 47 full seconds. Phillips added in a 18th place finish with his time, besting the necessary 'B' Standard time by nearly eight seconds himself.
