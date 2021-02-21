SSU swimmers academic

The women’s swimming program at Shawnee State proved to be stout in the classroom, as the Gerald Cadogan-coached group put seven individuals, including Courtney Jones, Cassie Link, Recie Spangler, Ashley Smith, Hanna Tackett, Wenjie Lu, and Kenzie Pennington, on the Academic All-Mid-South Conference unit as announced by conference officials Wednesday.

Shawnee State’s seven honorees in its inaugural season of competition on the women’s side of the spectrum was the third-most among all women’s swimming programs. Cumberlands (Ky.) led the way with 13 honorees while Indiana Wesleyan, a MSC affiliate member in the sport, had nine.

Jones, who notched a perfect 4.0 GPA to lead the group, has already notched over 80 hours of academic credit as a biology major, while Cassie Link, who joined Jones in posting GPAs above 3.9, holds a 3.93. Link already has a bachelor’s degree and is pursuing a master’s degree in occupational therapy. Spangler, who was next in line with a 3.83 GPA, is a general chemistry major who has nearly 110 hours of academic credit to her line. She already has an associate’s degree from Shawnee State.

Smith, who posted a 3.74 GPA, has over 50 hours of academic credit to her name as an early childhood education major while Tackett has a 3.67 GPA with more than 65 hours of academic credit on her line as a biology major. Lu, with more than 125 hours of academic credit to her name, has earned a 3.62 GPA in sport management while Pennington, who holds a 3.61 GPA with more than 125 hours earned in her own right, is a exercise science major.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.

Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments