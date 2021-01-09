MIDWAY, KY – Ohio Christian University put their perfect record to the test on Wednesday night, as the Lady Trailblazers traveled to Midway to face the Eagles in a non-conference battle. Wednesday's game was the first time the two teams met since the quarterfinal matchup in the 2020 RSC Championships.
After falling behind by 12 points in a difficult first half, the Lady Trailblazers fought their way back into contention in the second half, riding the hot hands of Helaina Limas (JR/Medina, OH), Rachel Bolyard (FR/Streetsboro, OH), and Rachel Gillum (SO/Springboro, OH).
OCU cut the deficit down to three halfway through the third quarter, only to see Midway pull back away. A late run cut the final score to only a four point loss for the Lady Trailblazers.
Limas led all scorers on the night with 31, going 9-17 from the floor and an impressive 13-15 from the line. Bolyard has her best performance of the season, scoring 23 while grabbing four rebounds and a pair of steals.
Gillum continued her impressive sophomore campaign with 15 points and 19 rebounds, bringing her averages for the season to 19.6 PPG and 17.8 RPG.
"As a team, we had a few mental mistakes that Midway capitalized off of," said Head Coach Brenda Baker. "We made adjustments and the girls played so hard in the second half. I am happy with how they stayed focused and determined, we just didn't get the outcome that we wanted. This game taught us a lot about who we are and what we need to work on."
Next up, the Trailblazers will travel to face Point Park University on Tuesday, January 12th to take on the Pioneers in their first RSC conference game of 2021.
