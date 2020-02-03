On Sunday afternoon, Feb. 2, the Southeast District of the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the much-anticipated tournament seedings for varsity girls basketball teams.
While the brackets always seem to be a popular topic among fans, the discussion has been amplified this year since the Southeast District opted to go to a "super sectional", eliminating the division by geographic location.
The new format is explained in detail on the Southeast District's website, located within the OHSAA website (ohsaa.org). It is also shared in part in the next three paragraphs.
The Southeast District has changed the seeding format this year. Instead of each division being seeded based on their geographically aligned site, they are all seeded together by ranking. Guidelines for the coaches for voting include the following: 1. A coach cannot vote for his/her own team; 2. A team's highest and lowest vote will not count; 3. A coach who does not vote/seed will be penalized by losing their second highest vote (the top vote is discarded as mentioned).
As has been done for the past 15-plus years, the board will use NCAA-paired brackets that are pre-determined. Teams will be placed on the bracket as determined by their voted seed number.
Following the seeding process and placement of teams on the brackets, as per their voted seed, the Board will then assign the games to one of the two sectional sites indicated on the tournament set up. In situations in which one team in a match up is closer to one site while the other team is closer to the other site, the higher seeded team will be given priority. The Southeast District Athletic Board reserves the right to adjust games.
The top seeded teams for the 2019-2020 girls basketball season are Circleville (20-0) in Division II, Eastern Brown (19-0) in Division III, and Notre Dame (17-1) in Division IV. The record listed is what it was at the time of the draw.
For the Pike County teams, Waverly received the highest seed, securing 10th in Division II. The 10th-seeded Lady Tigers (12-7) will head to Adena High School for a sectional final battle with seventh-seeded Miami Trace (13-5) on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 12 noon. The winner of that game will advance to the district tournament at Southeastern High School on Friday, Feb. 21 at 6:15 p.m.
In Division III, the 25th-seeded Piketon Lady Redstreaks (6-13) will head to Valley High School on Monday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. to take on the eighth-seeded Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant Lady Hornets (13-6). The winner of that contest will advance to a sectional final matchup at Jackson on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. to face the winner between ninth-seeded Alexander (12-7) and 24th-seeded Portsmouth (8-11).
In Division IV, Western and Eastern will play back-to-back sectional semifinal games on Monday, Feb. 10 at Northwest High School. The 18th-seeded Western Lady Indians (2-18) will begin the evening at 6:15 p.m. versus the 15th-seeded Paint Valley Lady Bearcats (4-15). Then in the 8 p.m. game, the 13th-seeded Eastern Lady Eagles (6-12) will take on the 20th-seeded Whiteoak Lady Wildcats (1-18).
In the sectional final round, the winner between Paint Valley and Western will go to Wellston High School on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 6:15 p.m. to take on the second-seeded Peebles Lady Indians (16-2). The winner between Eastern and Whiteoak will head to Wellston High School on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. to take on the fourth-seeded Belpre Lady Golden Eagles (14-4).
Complete brackets can be viewed with this story online at newswatchman.com/sports or on the OHSAA website at ohsaa.org/Southeast-Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Girls.
The Southeast District will release the boys basketball tournament seedings on Sunday, Feb. 9.
