The women’s basketball program at Shawnee State edged out the Goshen (Ind.) Maple Leafs’ women’s basketball program to sweep its two contests as part of the First Bank Richmond Classic, with Brandie Snow scoring 16 second-half points and Carson Roney adding in eight tallies in the final 20 minutes to finish in double-figures and allow the Bears to break a 30-30 halftime tie en route to a 61-54 SSU victory Sunday evening, Nov. 8, in Richmond, Ind.
Shawnee State, who improved to 4-0 on the season, overcame a minus-nine rebounding deficit and a 35.3 percent shooting mark from the field by forcing 32 Goshen turnovers in the victory. The Bears collected 18 steals in those 32 Maple Leaf miscues, finishing with 20 points off of turnovers in the seven-point victory.
Snow inches closer to 1,000
Following another outstanding effort by Snow, the junior from Hartville, Ohio inched ever closer to the 1,000-point plateau.
The wing, who finished with 22 points, five rebounds and three assists in Sunday’s victory over Goshen, overcame a 2-of-6 effort in the opening half by taking matters into her own hands in the second pair of stanzas, going 7-of-13 over the final 20 minutes of action. Snow scored 11 of her 16 second-half points in the third quarter, allowing the Bears to outscore the Maple Leafs 22-13 in the decisive third frame of play.
For the weekend, Snow averaged 21 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and 4.5 steals in the victories over Goshen and Indiana University-East. Her 979 points have Snow just 21 tallies away from the magic four-digit number.
Roney posts stronger second half
After struggling throughout the opening half of play and being held to two points on 1-of-3 shooting from the field, Carson Roney made a respectable day out of her efforts.
The senior, a graduate from nearby Eastern Pike High School, went 4-of-8 from the field in the second half and notched eight of her nine rebounds in the third and fourth quarters of play to finish with a 10-point, nine-rebound effort.
Roney, whose nine rebounds were a season high in the win, matched Snow with a team-high five steals while also matching her own career-high in that category in the process. She accomplished this all while playing with four fouls late in the going.
Nickel notches 199
In obtaining his 199th career head coaching victory, Jeff Nickel and his staff have put themselves in a position to notch No. 200 with a victory Thursday evening at Rio Grande.
Nickel, who is now 199-51 four games into his eighth season as the head coach of the SSU women’s basketball program, would reach 200 career wins in 251 games at the helm of the program if the Bears successfully claim victory over the RedStorm Thursday evening. By comparison, it took former head coach and SSU, Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame and NAIA Hall of Fame member Robin Hagen-Smith 260 games to reach 200 wins.
