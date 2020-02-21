Tuesday, Feb. 18
D2 BOYS SECTIONAL
Gallia Academy 49, Waverly 59
GAHS;-;13;10;12;14;-;49
WHS;-;14;13;18;14;-;59
GALLIA ACADEMY (49) — Cooper Davis 3 1 2-2 11, Devin Lee 0 0 0-0 0, Reece Thomas 0 0 0-0 0, Logan Blouir 5 2 2-2 18, Ben Cox 1 0 2-2 4, Isaac Clary 3 0 1-3 7, Justin Wilcoxen 0 0 1-2 1, Damon Cremeans 0 0 0-2 0, TOTALS
WAVERLY (59) — Tanner Smallwood 3 0 2-2 8, Mark Stulley 2 0 3-5 4, Trey Robertson 2 0 12-15 16, Grayson Diener 0 0 0-0 0, Will Futhey 6 0 1-2 13, Zeke Brown 5 0 3-4 13, Michael Goodman 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 19 0 21-28 59.
D4 BOYS SECTIONAL
Clay 50, Eastern 57
CHS;-;6;6;15;23;-;50
EHS;-;10;11;15;21;-;57
CLAY (50) — Clay Cottle 1 1 1-2 6, Shaden Malone 7 1 2-5 19, Evan Woods 1 3 0-0 11, Gavin Cayton 0 0 0-0 0, Reece Whitley 4 1-2 9, Nate Penn 0 0 0-0 0, Caden Cline 0 0 0-0 0, Mitchell King 0 0 0-0 0, Gage Moore 0 1 2-2 5, Jaden Jessee 0 0 0-0 0, Dakota Dodds 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13 6 6-11 50.
EASTERN (57) — Drake Ferguson 0 0 0-0 0, Isaac Richardson 0 0 0-0 0, Dillon Mattox 2 1 3-6 10, Gabe McBee 4 1 1-2 12, Hunter Cochenour 1 3 5-6 16, Neil Leist 2 0 2-2 6, Brennen Slusher 0 1 0-0 3, Chase Carter 4 0 0-0 8, Jake Tribby 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 14 6 11-20 57.
Thursday, Feb. 20
GIRLS REGULAR SEASON
Waverly 40, Northwest 44
WHS;-;4;6;13;17;-;40
NHS;-;4;12;7;21;-;44
WAVERLY (40) — Kelli Stewart 1 0 3-5 5, Carli Knight 2 0 0-2 4, Michaela Rhoads 0 2 0-1 6, Zoiee Smith 4 3 2-3 19, Sarah Thompson 1 0 0-0 2, Paige Carter 1 0 2-4 4, TOTALS 9 5 7-15 40.
NORTHWEST (44) — Valerie Copas 3 0 0-0 6, Keirah Potts 3 0 1-5 7, Ava Jenkins 1 0 5-6 7, Reagan Lewis 3 0 0-0 6, Kloe Montgomery 2 0 1-6 5, Haidyn Wamsley 2 3 0-0 13, TOTALS 14 3 7-17 44.
Friday, Feb. 21
D3 BOYS SECTIONAL
Piketon 50, Zane Trace 56
PHS;-;12;14;13;11;-;50
ZTHS;-;18;13;13;12;-;56
PIKETON (50) —Levi Gullion 6 2 0-0 18, Brody Fuller 0 3 0-0 9, Chris Chandler 1 1 2-2 7, Tra Swayne 1 0 0-0 2, Tyree Harris 3 1 2-2 11, Logan Nichols 1 0 1-2 3, Kydan Potts 0 0 0-0 0, Shane Leedy 0 0 0-0 0, 12 7 5-6 50.
ZANE TRACE (56) — Colby Swain 3 1 1-2 10, Nick Nesser 4 0 0-0 8, Cam Evans 4 5 3-4 26, Luke Johnson 2 0 2-2 6, Triton Davidson 3 0 0-0 6, Ben Nichols 0 0 0-0 0, Nalin Robinson 0 0 0-0 0, Bryce Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16 6 6-8 56.
