RIO GRANDE, Ohio - The 2023 River States Conference Men's & Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championships are set for Friday-Saturday, April 28-29 at the University of Rio Grande's Stockmeister Track & Field.
The championships are being co-hosted by Rio Grande and Ohio Christian University.
The two-day event gets underway on Friday, April 28 with field events beginning at 1 p.m. and track events beginning at 2 p.m. The meet continues on Saturday, April 29 with field events beginning at 11 a.m. and track events at noon.
Friday will include the finals for five field events for both men and women - hammer, javelin, high jump, long jump and pole vault.
Friday's track events will include finals for four events - 4x800 relay, 3,000-meter steeple chase, 5,000-meter race walk (combined) and the 10,000 meters. Friday's track events also include prelims for three events for men and women - 100/110-meter hurdles, 100 meters and 200 meters.
The remaining track and field events will be on Saturday with all events on the second day being finals.
The men's and women's teams with the most points scored will be the RSC outdoor champions. The top eight finishers in each event will score points for their team as follows - 10 points for 1st place; 8 points for 2nd place; 6 points for 3rd place; 5 points for 4th place; 4 points for 5th place; 3 points for 6th place; 2 points for 7th place; and 1 point for 8th place.
The top three finishers in each event and relay will earn All-River States Conference honors and receive gold, silver and bronze medals after each event. Event winners are conference champions.
At the conclusion of the championship, head coaches will vote for Men's and Women's Track & Field Athletes of the Year, Men's and Women's Newcomers of the Year and Men's and Women's Coaches of the Year. Team awards will be given for men's and women's runners up and champions.
Admission price is $7 for a single day or $12 for a two-day pass. All admission must be purchased online at rioredstorm.com/tickets
