Piketon High School Varsity Boys Basketball Roster 2022-2023 Nov 23, 2022

# Name Ht. Gr.
1 Mason Thacker 5'5" 10
2 Weston Bloss 5'10" 11
3 Owen Armstrong 6'1" 12
4 Brent McGuire 6'3" 11
5 Cohner Daniels 5'10" 9
10 Leighton Kelley 6'1" 10
11 Grayson Roberts 5'11" 10
14 Wayde Fout 5'10" 10
15 Jayden Thacker 5'10" 12
20 Garrett Legg 6'2" 10
22 Zack Hannah 6'2" 10
32 Declan Davis 5'10" 10
34 Gabe Lamerson 6'3" 11
42 Luke Gullion 6'0" 9
50 Bo Henry 6'5" 9

Head Coach: Kyle Miller
Assistant Coaches: Nathan Childers, Gary Veach, Ethan Dunn, Eric Farmer and Baden Fuller
Water Boy: Nolan Childers
