MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande forward Shiloah Blevins posted a pair of 20-point games to earn River States Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 13-18.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore from South Webster, Ohio, put up 27 points and 10 rebounds in a victory at Alice Lloyd (Ky.) and then followed that up with 20 points and six boards in a home win over Ohio Christian. The victory over Alice Lloyd came in triple overtime and included a career-high for both scoring and rebounds.

For the week, Blevins averaged 23.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks. He shot 52 percent from the floor and was 13 for 14 from the foul line. Blevins also played 53 minutes at Alice Lloyd.

Rio Grande is 8-6 overall and hosts Northwestern Ohio on Tuesday night.

