CHILLICOTHE - The Chillicothe Paints are in the Prospect League playoffs for an 11th time in the league's 14 seasons and playoff tickets are available for purchase now!

By winning the first half in the Ohio River Valley Division, Chillicothe will host game one of the playoffs Sunday, August 6, at VA Memorial Stadium at 6:05 p.m. The opponent is TBD.


  

