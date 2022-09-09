RIO GRANDE, Ohio - After surrendering 14 combined goals over the course of their last two outings, the two goals allowed by the University of Rio Grande women's soccer team on Wednesday evening against Indiana Wesleyan University were a marked improvement in the eyes of RedStorm head coach Tony Daniels.
Even if it meant another loss.
The 12th-ranked Wildcats scored late in the first half and added an insurance marker with just under 11 minutes left to play, fueling a 2-0 non-conference victory at Evan E. Davis Field.
IWU improved to 6-0 with the win.
Rio Grande dropped to 0-4 as a result of the loss.
The Wildcats outshot the RedStorm, 13-0, although only four of the shots were on frame.
The visitors also were responsible for all 11 corner kick opportunities in the contest.
Elisha Strawser gave Indiana Wesleyan what proved to be the only goal it would need, going to the lower right corner of the goal to score on a penalty kick with 2:32 remaining in the opening period.
That same miniscule advantage held up until Taylor Archbold added a goal off of a touch by teammate Courtney Cockrum from the right side of the 18-yard box, lofting a shot over the head of Rio junior keeper Morgan Nutter (Ashville, OH) with 11:46 left to play.
Hope Stacker started and was credited with the win in goal for the Wildcats, teaming with Bailey Laplante on the clean sheet.
Nutter had two saves in a losing cause for the RedStorm.
Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Saturday night at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.