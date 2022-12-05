ellaWVT2

Rio Grande's Ella Skeens had 38 points and 14 rebounds to lead the RedStorm in a 91-68 rout of West Virginia University-Tech on Saturday afternoon. 

 Photo by Justyce Marcum

RIO GRANDE, Ohio - The last time that the University of Rio Grande women's basketball team squared off with West Virginia University-Tech, it took a buzzer-beating tip-in by Ella Skeens for the RedStorm to dismiss the Golden Bears.

Saturday afternoon's first meeting between the two programs since the dramatic climax to their River States Conference Tournament semifinal, wasn't close to reaching cliffhanger status.


