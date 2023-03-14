OHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament Pairings Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ohio High School Athletic Association Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball state tournament tips off Friday morning at the University of Dayton Arena. Tickets are available at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.On Saturday, the OHSAA girls basketball state tournament concluded at the University of Dayton Arena. Congratulations to New Madison Tri-Village (Division IV), Columbus Africentic (Division III), Cincinnati Purcell Marian (Division II) and Cincinnati Princeton (Division I) on state championships. Recaps and stats are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Girls/Girls-Basketball-2022-23/2023-Girls-Basketball-State-Tournament2023 Boys Basketball State Tournament PairingsUniversity of Dayton ArenaAll games televised live on Spectrum News 1 and streamed live at OHSAA.tvAll games on OHSAA Radio NetworkHome Team Listed FirstDivision IIRocky River Lutheran West (24-3) vs. Dayton Chaminade Julienne (26-2), Friday, 10:45 a.m.Columbus Bishop Ready (28-0) vs. Akron Buchtel (21-6), Friday, 2 p.m.Division II State Championship: Sunday, 10:45 a.m.Division IVBerlin Hiland (19-9) vs. Convoy Crestview (24-3), Friday, 5:15 p.m.Russia (25-3) vs. Richmond Heights (27-0), Friday, 8:30 p.m.Division IV State Championship: Sunday, 2 p.m.Division IIIOttawa-Glandorf (24-3) vs. Columbus Africentric (23-5), Saturday, 10:45 a.m.Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (21-6) vs. Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (20-5), Saturday, 2 p.m.Division III State Championship: Sunday, 5:15 p.m.Division ICenterville (25-3) vs. Pickerington Central (23-5), Saturday, 5:15 p.m.Akron Archbishop Hoban (24-3) vs. Toledo St. John’s (19-9), Saturday, 8:30 p.m.Division I State Championship: Sunday, 8:30 p.m. Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Religion Christianity Games And Toys Basketball Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.