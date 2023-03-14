OHSAA_Brand - Logo
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball state tournament tips off Friday morning at the University of Dayton Arena. Tickets are available at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

On Saturday, the OHSAA girls basketball state tournament concluded at the University of Dayton Arena. Congratulations to New Madison Tri-Village (Division IV), Columbus Africentic (Division III), Cincinnati Purcell Marian (Division II) and Cincinnati Princeton (Division I) on state championships. Recaps and stats are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Girls/Girls-Basketball-2022-23/2023-Girls-Basketball-State-Tournament


