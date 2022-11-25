OPSWA logo

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association has announced the finalists for the 2022 Ohio Mr. Football Award. The winner will be announced next Thursday afternoon in Canton prior to the start of the OHSAA football state championships.

The OPSWA district chairpersons and officers have selected seven outstanding student-athletes as finalists for the 2022 Ohio Mr. Football Award. The voting process is nearly identical to that used to determine the Heisman Trophy winner in college football.


