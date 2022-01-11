Weather and COVID-19 quarantines have necessitated changes for Pike County’s high school basketball teams.
For the Waverly boys basketball team, the home game versus Oak Hill that was postponed from Friday, Jan. 7 will be played on Saturday, Jan. 22 with a 3 p.m. junior varsity start time.
The Waverly Lady Tigers had their Thursday, Jan. 6 home game versus Wheelersburg postponed by weather, but the make-up date had not been set as of press time.
For the Eastern boys basketball team, their Friday, Jan. 7 home game with South Webster was postponed and has now been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22 with a 6 p.m. junior varsity start game. Their Tuesday, Jan. 11 home game with Northwest was also postponed, but no make-up date had been decided as of press time.
The Eastern Lady Eagles also had a basketball game postponed, as they were scheduled to travel to Portsmouth West on Monday, Jan. 10. That game has now been pushed to Saturday, Jan. 22 at noon.
The west side of the county has also seen some postponements. The Western boys basketball team had its Jan. 7 home game with Green postponed by weather. That make-up date is now set for Tuesday, Jan. 25 with a 6 p.m. junior varsity start.
The Western girls basketball team had its Jan. 6 contest at Ironton St. Joseph postponed by weather as well. That has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 7.
The Piketon girls basketball team also had its Jan. 6 road game at Westfall postponed. That has been moved to Saturday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m.
