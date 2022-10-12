RIO GRANDE, Ohio - In the program's inaugural 15s season one year ago, scoring points was never an issue for the University of Rio Grande men's rugby team.
It wasn't a problem in a 53-11 season-opening rout of West Virginia University three weeks ago.
It was a major problem, though, in the RedStorm's home opener Sunday afternoon.
Another strong defensive effort by first-year head coach Adrian Pilkington's club went for naught as Notre Dame College spoiled Rio's "Scrum Against Cancer" with a 9-5 victory at Red Valley Pitch.
The RedStorm, who played in customized jersey with pink numerals and logos in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, suffered their first-ever home loss in falling to 1-1.
Rio also narrowly avoided being shutout for the first time in the history of the program's fall campaign, scoring on the final play of the afternoon via a successful try by freshman Isaiah McCarty (Oak Hill, OH).
Unfortunately, the game's lone successful try was not enough for the home team.
The Falcons got all of their points on a trio of successful penalty kicks by Killian Burns.
Burns' first kick came at the 20:00 mark of the first half and gave the visitors their 3-0 halftime lead.
Burns stretched the lead to 6-0 with 32 minutes left to play and then sealed the victory with his final kick with 8:50 remaining.
Rio Grande's only serious scoring threat came with the game-ending drive.
The RedStorm return to play next Saturday when Kent State University visits for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
