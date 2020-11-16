The men's and women's swimming programs at Shawnee State posted a fantastic weekend at the Midway Invitational, with the men defeating host Midway (Ky.), 120-56, for their first meet victory in school history while the women blasted both Midway and Martin Methodist by scores of 180-26 and 180-7 to run away with the proceedings at Falling Springs Aquatic Center in Versailles, Ky. Saturday afternoon, Nov. 7.
Both programs, who hadn't won a single event leading up to Saturday's events, won 15 of the 28 total races at the Midway Invitational in a strong display, including three of the four relay events.
Women
From the start, Shawnee State controlled the proceedings from a women's swimming standpoint, with Recie Spangler, Courtney Jones, Wenjie Lu, Kenzie Pennington, Hanna Tackett and Josie Tackett winning two events apiece.
Spangler, who competed in the 50 yard freestyle and the 200 yard freestyle for SSU, won both events by notching a 28.28 in the 50 meter and a 2:19.77 in the 200 yard freestyle, and finished second to Lu in the 100 yard freestyle with her 1:03.36.
Jones' 1:19.51 in the 100 yard backstroke and 2:54 in the 200 yard backstroke, followed by Pennington who posted winning times of 1:15.05 and 2:44.67 in the 100 and 200 yard breaststroke events, allowed the Ashland, Ky. natives and Paul Blazer HS graduates to sweep the proceedings in their specialities.
Lu, like Pennington, continued an outstanding season -- in addition to a strong start to her career -- by winning her first two career meets. She posted a 1:00.46 to edge Spangler by nearly three full seconds for the win in the 100 yard freestyle, and also took home the 200 yard individual medley by nearly seven seconds over Pennington (2:30.38 to 2:37.22).
Following the quartet, the Tackett sisters finished off the individual victories as Josie's 1:09.90 and 2:40.04 in the 100 yard and 200 yard butterflies, along with Hanna's 6:08.10 and 12:49.72 in the 500 and 1,000 yard freestyles, capped off the dozen individual victories for the women. The group also obtained victories in the 200 yard medley relay and the 400 yard freestyle relay to cap off an incredible day of work.
Ashley Smith's second place in the 100 yard breaststroke (1:31.14) and Hanna Fraley's second place finishes in the 50 yard freestyle (29.86) and 100 yard freestyle (1:20.11), along with three additional second place finishes from Carissa and Callie Link, allowed SSU to round out its dominating showing on the women's side.
Men
Led by the men's 200 yard medley relay team, who scored the men's first-ever event victory, the men claimed a 120-56 win over Midway to notch a victory of its own -- the men's swimming program's first-ever against outside competition.
In addition to the men swimming a 2:06.04 in the 200 yard medley relay, Cody Borsini and Russell Humphrey both proved to be strong competitors Saturday.
Borsini, who competed in the 50, 100, and 200 yard freestyles, collected times of 24.57, 55.15 and 2:06.01 to come within four-tenths of a second, six-tenths of a second and just over 10 seconds back of the winning times in each event. Humphrey swam a 27.95 in the 50 meter freestyle to finish just behind Borsini.
Vincent Schwamberger's and Connor Marcum's times of 1:09.61 and 1:09.94 in the 100 yard backstroke also proved to be solid performances for the men's unit on the day.
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.
