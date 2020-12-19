# Name

1 Caden Nibert

2 TJ Henson

3 LT Jordan

13/25 Jamison Morton

20 Ben Nichols

# Name

23 Tanner Nichols

30 Jake Schrader

32 Wyatt Dimit

34 Devin Shell

35 Thalin Hurt

Email at jbillings@newswatchman.com; follow on Twitter @ Julie_Billings

Recommended for you


Load comments