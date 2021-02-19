Fresh off another NAIA 'A' Standard time in the 5,000 meter run Friday evening, Hunter Hoover posted his second NAIA 'A' Standard time in as many days by posting a personal best in the 3,000 meter run while Thryceton Deckard added in his first NAIA 'A' Standard time in the indoor track and field realm in the one mile to lead all track and field competitors Saturday afternoon, Jan. 30, at the Youngstown State Mid-Major Invitational in Youngstown, Ohio.
Hoover, who continues to set a blistering pace, and Deckard, who has developed into one of Shawnee State's most dependable cross country and track and field hands, proved to be among the best collegiate runners regardless of association or division over the weekend.
Fresh off a new indoor standard for himself in the 5,000, Hoover posted a personal best in the 3,000 en route to finishing third in a competitive 23-runner field, running a blistering 8:24.22. The Waverly, Ohio native posted a time that was a stellar 25.58 seconds better than his previous personal best in the 3,000, and was one of just seven runners to run a time of under 8:30 in the event.
Deckard, meanwhile, stood tall against stout competition himself, posting a strong 4:19.04 to finish fourth in a large 29-runner field. Having missed an opportunity for an NAIA 'B' Standard time by just over 1.3 seconds in the same event at the KCU Ice Breaker Meet in Grayson, Ky. last November, Deckard took no chances at the YSU Mid-Major Invitational, besting the necessary NAIA 'A' Standard time by five-tenths of a second. Deckard also improved his one mile time by over five seconds in the process.
In posting the mark, Deckard joined NCAA Division I runners in Youngstown State's Kenneth Easterling and Ethan Sparks, along with Ashland University and NCAA Division II standout Steven Kapes, in running under 4:20 for the event.
Behind the duo, several runners posted solid times. Noah Kanniard (10th, 4:29.13, one mile), and Jonah Phillips and Aiden Kammler (ninth, 8:50.91 and 10th, 8:52.55, 3,000 meter run) each posted top-10 times that were within 20 seconds from NAIA 'B' Standard marks. Faheem Gilbert added in a ninth-place finish in the 60 meter dash (23.64) while Aidan Judd and Mason Blizzard (4:37.16 and 4:37.50, one mile) and Owen Reeher and Josh Metzung (9:02.34 and 9:06.66, 3,000 meter run) each scored top-15 finishes in distance events.
For the women, Olivia Messer's 11:39.27 in the 3,000 proved to be good for an eighth place finish for the South Webster product, while Marissa Smith and Gina Van Lieu ran times of 12:32.49 and 12:41.74 to finish 11th and 12th. Wheelersburg's Alyssa Dingus finished 16th in the 800 meter run (2:44.20) and 17th in the 400 meter dash (66.74) to round out the women's efforts on the second day of competition.
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.