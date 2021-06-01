The volleyball program at Shawnee State will hold seven different sessions throughout the summer, with the program holding two different skills camps between Monday, June 7 and Thursday, June 10 with two more skills camps planned from Monday, July 12 to Thursday, July 15.
Additionally, three team camps will be held from Monday, July 19 to Friday, July 23, with a team camp for junior high teams being held on the 19th, junior varsity camps taking place on the 20th and 21st and varsity team camps commencing on the 22nd and 23rd.
Shawnee State Volleyball Skills Camps
The skills camps, which will hone in on Grades 4-6 and 6-8, will focus on:
Individualized instruction from SSU coaches and players
Focus on skill development in passing, serving, setting and hitting
Drills and competitive games
Learning to take individual skills and apply them in a team setting
The skills camps, which are $65, will be held as follows:
June 7-8 — skills camp with Grades 4-6 (form here)
June 9-10 — skills camp with Grades 6-8 (form here)
July 12-13 — skills camp with Grades 4-6 (form here)
July 14-15 — skills camp with Grades 6-8 (form here)
A maximum of 36 players per session will be permitted. Payment can now be made at https://commerce.cashnet.com/WVSC.
Shawnee State Volleyball Spikefest
The Shawnee State Volleyball Spikefest will be held for junior high, junior varsity and varsity teams for the week beginning Monday, July 19 and ending Friday, July 23.
Each team is guaranteed at least five games per day. Games will be played for 25 minutes using a running clock. Schedules will be sent out once teams have been confirmed.
Space is limited, so it’s important that coaches confirm their spot as soon as possible.
For more information on payment among other details, contact Devan Scarberry, Shawnee State head volleyball coach, at (740) 981-8802 or at dscarberry@shawnee.edu.
The team camps will be held as follows:
July 19 — Junior High Team Camp
July 20-21 — Spikefest for JV teams
July 22-23 — Spikefest for Varsity teams
Additional
Further information on both the skills and team camps can be found here and here.
