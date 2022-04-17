Date Location/Meet Time

3/29 @ at Waverly 4:30

4/5 Piketon Invitational 4:30

4/7 @ Southeastern 4:30

4/12 @ Waverly 4:30

4/14 @ Paint Valley 4:30

4/25 @ Huntington 4:30

4/26 @ Northwest 4:30

5/3 Piketon Quad 4:30

5/5 @ Zane Trace 4:30

5/9 @ Zane Trace-SVC 4:30

5/13 @ Zane Trace-SVC 4:30

5/18 @ District-Northwest 4:00

5/20 @ District-Northwest 4:00

