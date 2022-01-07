Miki Tadic - RSC POW

University of Rio Grande sophomore guard Miki Tadic was named the River States Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday night. Tadic averaged 24.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the RedStorm in wins over Pikeville (Ky.) and Miami University-Hamilton last week. 

 Photo by Justyce Stout

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - A pair of 20-point games secured River States Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week for University of Rio Grande guard Miki Tadic.

The award, which is for his play Dec. 27-Jan. 2, was announced Monday night by league officials.

Tadic, a sophomore from The Netherlands, averaged 24.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in a 2-0 week for the RedStorm. He shot 47 percent from the field and 48 percent from long range, drained 13 3-pointers over the course of the two victories.

Tadic started out with six treys and 24 points in a 59-52 win at (RV) Pikeville (Ky.), before finishing off the week with another seven 3-pointers and 25 points in a 77-64 victory over Miami-Hamilton.

