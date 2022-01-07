MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - A pair of 20-point games secured River States Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week for University of Rio Grande guard Miki Tadic.
The award, which is for his play Dec. 27-Jan. 2, was announced Monday night by league officials.
Tadic, a sophomore from The Netherlands, averaged 24.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in a 2-0 week for the RedStorm. He shot 47 percent from the field and 48 percent from long range, drained 13 3-pointers over the course of the two victories.
Tadic started out with six treys and 24 points in a 59-52 win at (RV) Pikeville (Ky.), before finishing off the week with another seven 3-pointers and 25 points in a 77-64 victory over Miami-Hamilton.
