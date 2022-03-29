On Friday afternoon, March 25, Shawnee State finished their weekend series with the Georgetown Tigers. Game one on the afternoon had a final score of 3-2 in favor of the Tigers. The excitement of game two ended with an 11-10 extra-inning winner for the Bears.
Game 1
The Bears would send Jacob Gleason to the mound for game two of the series. Gleason gave Shawnee six solid innings giving up three runs on five hits and six strikeouts. Offensively, SSU would continue its hot hitting scoring two runs on eight hits. Even with the offense being hot, Shawnee State would fall 3-2 to Georgetown.
• Scott Herrmann 2-4 with a double
• Kyle Boggs 3-3 with three singles
• Three other Bears with at least one hit
Game 2
Shawnee State would jump to an early lead after a six-hit first inning tallying five runs. Damion Coleman had the biggest hit of them all, with a triple to right field clearing the bases in the process. The lead would not last long as the Tigers figured out starting pitching Tanner Cunningham as they would score six runs in the second innings. The two teams would go back and forth for the remainder of the game. That is until Jacob Kline would come up to bat in the top of the tenth inning crushing the ball over the left-field fence giving the Bears the 11-10 lead. That is all that was needed for SSU's pitching staff, who had a tremendous day combined.
• Seven Bears with at least one hit
• Kline 5-5 in game two, with two RBIs
• Roberto Bavis joined the fun with a Home Run himself
The Bears will be back on at home Tuesday, March 29th, as they take on West Virginia Tech.
