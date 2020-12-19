Date Meet

12/5 Jackson Invitational

12/12 Logan Invitational

12/13 Reynoldsburg Invitational (girls)

12/16 Dual at Teays Valley (V and JH)

12/19 Huntington Invitational

12/26 Gallia Academy Invitational

1/2 Meigs Invitational (JH)

1/9 West Union Duals

1/16 Alexander Invitational

1/17 Mechanicsburg Invitational (V, JH, Girls)

1/20 Home Tri vs. Jackson and Clinton-Massie

1/23 Athens Invitational

1/27 Dual vs. Ironton (V and JH)

1/30 Jackson Invitational (JH)

2/10 Home Tri vs. West Union and South Gallia

2/13 Athens Invitational (JH)

2/20-2/21 OHSWCA Girls State (Hilliard Davidson)

2/26-2/27 OHSAA Sectional (WCH)

3/5-3/6 OHSAA District

3/12-3/14 OHSAA State

