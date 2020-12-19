Date Meet
12/5 Jackson Invitational
12/12 Logan Invitational
12/13 Reynoldsburg Invitational (girls)
12/16 Dual at Teays Valley (V and JH)
12/19 Huntington Invitational
12/26 Gallia Academy Invitational
1/2 Meigs Invitational (JH)
1/9 West Union Duals
1/16 Alexander Invitational
1/17 Mechanicsburg Invitational (V, JH, Girls)
1/20 Home Tri vs. Jackson and Clinton-Massie
1/23 Athens Invitational
1/27 Dual vs. Ironton (V and JH)
1/30 Jackson Invitational (JH)
2/10 Home Tri vs. West Union and South Gallia
2/13 Athens Invitational (JH)
2/20-2/21 OHSWCA Girls State (Hilliard Davidson)
2/26-2/27 OHSAA Sectional (WCH)
3/5-3/6 OHSAA District
3/12-3/14 OHSAA State
