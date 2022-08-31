Portsmouth Raceway Park logo

BATAVIA, Ohio (August 30, 2022) – The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series are set to visit two traditional venues this Labor Day weekend for a pair of historic events.

The action kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 3 when the tour returns to Portsmouth Raceway Park for the Pepsi River Days Rumble presented by Huntington Drum Company. The event features a complete show of: Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $15,000-to-win main event. Saturday’s racing action at Portsmouth Raceway Park will also include full programs for the Modified and Sport Modified divisions.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments