BATAVIA, Ohio (August 30, 2022) – The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series are set to visit two traditional venues this Labor Day weekend for a pair of historic events.
The action kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 3 when the tour returns to Portsmouth Raceway Park for the Pepsi River Days Rumble presented by Huntington Drum Company. The event features a complete show of: Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $15,000-to-win main event. Saturday’s racing action at Portsmouth Raceway Park will also include full programs for the Modified and Sport Modified divisions.
The pit gate will open at 2 p.m. with the general admission gate opening at 4 p.m. Hot Laps will begin at 7 p.m. with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.
On Sunday, Sept. 4 the nation’s elite dirt late model teams return to Tyler County Speedway for the 54th Hillbilly Hundred presented by Arizona Sport Shirts. America’s oldest running dirt late model crown jewel event includes a complete program of: Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 100-lap, $30,000-to-win main event. The Ohio Valley Legend Car Series, RUSH Dirt Late Model Series, and SCDRA 4-Cylinders will also be in competition on Sunday, September 4th at Tyler County Speedway.
The pit gate will close at 1:30 p.m. and reopen at 2 p.m., the general admission gates will also open at 2 p.m. with on track racing action beginning at 6 p.m. with Hot Laps for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.
Tim McCreadie leads the Lucas Oil Championship Standings by 195 points over Brandon Sheppard. Ricky Thornton Jr. is third, followed by Hudson O’Neal. Following his recent triumph at Port Royal Speedway, Earl Pearson Jr. is now fifth. Garrett Alberson tops the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year chase. Complete Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series standings are available at www.LucasDirt.com.
Phone Number: 740-354-3278
Location: 25648 State Route 73, West Portsmouth, OH 45663
Directions: 0.5 mile south of US 52 on SR 73, then right just before bridge
Phone Number: 304-758-2660
Location: 1 Boreman School Road, Middlebourne, WV 26149
Directions: 3 miles south of Middlebourne, WV on SR 18
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rules:
Left Front - Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300 or harder
Right Front/Left Rear - Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300
Right Rear - Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.
Left Front - Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300 or harder
Right Front/Left Rear - Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300, (28.5) 1425
Right Rear - Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.
Portsmouth Raceway Park (50 Laps):
1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $57,050
Tyler County Speedway (100 Laps):
1. $30,000, 2. $12,000, 3. $7,500, 4. $5,000, 5. $4,000, 6. $3,000, 7. $2,500, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,450, 13. $1,425, 14. $1,400, 15. $1,375, 16. $1,350, 17. $1,325, 18. $1,300, 19. $1,275, 20. $1,250, 21. $1,225, 22. $1,200, 23. $1,200, 24. $1,200, 25. $1,200, 26. $1,200. = $91,125
Previous Hillbilly Hundred Winners:
2017 - Jonathan Davenport
