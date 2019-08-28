Date Opponent/Location Time

8/19 @ Washington CH 5:30 Away

8/20 Portsmouth West 5:30

8/22 South Webster 5:30

8/26 @ Northwest 5:30

8/29 Wheelersburg 5:30

9/3 @ Minford 5:30

9/5 @ Valley 5:30

9/7 Miami Trace 11:00

9/9 Jackson 5:30

9/10 Oak Hill 5:30

9/11 @ Vinton County 6:00

9/12 Eastern 5:30

9/17 @ Portsmouth West 5:30

9/19 @ South Webster 5:30

9/21 @ Piketon-Pike Co. Quad 10:00

9/26 @ Wheelersburg 5:30

10/1 Minford 5:30

10/3 Valley 5:30

10/8 @ Oak Hill 5:30

10/9 Northwest 5:30

10/10 @ Eastern 5:30

Load comments