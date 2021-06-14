Loading up on setters is never a bad thing -- especially since setters are volleyball's version of floor generals.
Shawnee State's Kayla Haemmerle is certainly a person who is capable of helping a front row produce effectively.
The Union (Ky.) transfer, previously of Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, Ind., will join the Shawnee State volleyball program for the 2021-22 academic year on forward. The future political science major provides needed depth at the setter position to go along with Maddie Payne and Maria Kolinoff, the latter of whom will return for the Bears in '21-'22 with the use of a COVID exception year.
"It's an exciting new chapter to be finding a home at SSU," Haemmerle said. "It's also an amazing gift to be able to find a new home in a growing and a talented program under the conditions of the last year with COVID. Volleyball is my outlet, and it has allowed me to grow more through my experiences playing it than anything else in my life. I am super excited to continue learning and growing with (Devan) Scarberry, and have already met amazing and kind new teammates."
No stranger to producing exceptional sports talents, such as college basketball standouts and future NBA pros Eric Montross, Greg Oden and Mike Conley, Jr. and the late Kenny Irwin, Jr. -- a former NASCAR driver -- Haemmerle is just one of the latest who certainly has proven worthy of a college opportunity at Indianapolis, Ind.'s Lawrence North High School.
A two-year varsity standout at Lawrence North, Haemmerle posted 96 assists, 56 digs and 49 aces over her two seasons with the Wildcats -- posting 54 assists, 41 digs and 23 aces as a senior to help Lawrence North go 18-15 in her final high school campaign during the 2019-20 season.
Her work on a stacked Lawrence North roster led to Haemmerle getting an opportunity to play at Union (Ky.), where the freshman, despite seeing limited playing time, showed flashes of promise. In just 13 attack attempts, Haemmerle posted six kills without an attack error for a .462 hitting percentage, all while adding 19 assists and 12 digs to boot during the season.
However, Haemmerle desired a change in scenery. At that point, the former Team Indiana Volleyball travel product honed in on SSU.
"I decided very late in the season that I wanted to find a new path," Haemmerle said. "My Mom and I got to work focusing on my educational goals, then location. I reached out to a previous coach who is now a dear friend to me, and she pointed me in the direction of Shawnee State. Immediately after researching the program, and how (Devan) Scarberry controls the dynamic on the court as well as the advancements that Shawnee State has been striving toward, it shot to the top of my list. When I went on my visit shortly after, I already felt like that I had been playing with the team all season. I knew that I needed to attend SSU at that point."
Haemmerle certainly joins a strong group that will be in place when the 2021 season takes place beginning in August. As a whole, every player returns from a Shawnee State unit that won three more games than the season prior (11-12 from 8-27) despite playing in 12 less matches than in 2019. In addition to every player returning, Haemmerle joins another strong recruiting class that Scarberry has put together, with the Union transfer joining Haidyn Wamsley, Emily Boggs and Olivia Fliehman to complete the incoming four-player group.
Then, there's the positive outlook of the likelihood of a full campaign in 2021 -- which has Haemmerle stoked for what is to come.
"It's been very difficult losing that college experience and not being able to celebrate the little victories," Haemmerle said. "I believe that I am going to fall in love with the sport all over again as that normalcy returns in the coming months."
With the Shawnee State volleyball program, however, Haemmerle, more than anything else, wants to become a part of the strong atmosphere that Scarberry is quickly helping develop.
"I hope to walk away with a family," Haemmerle said. "Everyone talks about the friends and experiences that they made in college. I'm hoping to walk away with sisters from my team and resources that I can always come back to when I need some help."
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.