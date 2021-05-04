Behind his second NAIA 'A' Standard time of the season in as many events run, Shawnee State harrier Hunter Hoover collected his second Mid-South Conference Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week honor and his third MSC Track Athlete of the Week honor between indoor and outdoor competition. The announcement was made Monday afternoon by conference officials.
In a stacked men's field full of 20 10,000 meter runners, Hoover's 30:29.35 in the event was more than enough to beat the necessary NAIA 'A' Standard mark of 31:16 by nearly 47 full seconds.
Hoover's honor caps off a week where all four runners who participated in the Hillsdale GINA Relays in Hillsdale, Mich. set NAIA National Standard times, with Hoover's mark and Jessica Price's 35:45.42 meeting NAIA National 'A' Standard qualification in the 10,000. Jonah Phillips' 31:37.98 as well as Jozi Brown's 37:42.92 allowed the latter duo to best the necessary NAIA National 'B' Standard mark in the same event.
In posting their aforementioned times, all four qualified for nationals in the event as a result. Price, herself, set a mark that was a minute and 45 seconds better than the necessary 'A' Standard, while Price and Hoover set new school records for the best 10,000 meter time in program history.
