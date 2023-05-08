Arcaro - MidB

Rio Grande senior John Arcaro had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run in Saturday's 7-5, 10-inning win over Midway University in an elimination game of the 2023 River States Conference Baseball Championship at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe, Ohio. 

 Photo by Kyli Ricker

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - Years from now, when a discussion centers about how the 2023 season came to end for the University of Rio Grande baseball team, it can never be said that the RedStorm didn't empty their tank and leave everything on the field.

Head coach Brad Warnimont's physically-worn, pitching-thin squad eliminated top-seeded Midway University before bowing out themselves following a second straight loss to No. 3 seed Indiana University Southeast on Saturday in the River States Conference Championship at VA Memorial Stadium.


