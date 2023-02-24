OHSAA logo

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has removed Toledo Central Catholic High School from the girls basketball tournament, OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute announced Wednesday evening, after it was learned that the girls basketball program has committed a third recruiting bylaw infraction that the OHSAA learned about this school year.

Toledo Central Catholic was 22-2 overall and the No. 1 seed in the Northwest Division II District 3 tournament.


